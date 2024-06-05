Travis Kelce’s close friend says the NFL star and Taylor Swift will “hopefully soon” be getting married.

The Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, who has been dating the ‘Bad Blood’ singer, also 34, since last summer, was said by his pal Patrick Regan to be on the verge of walking down the aisle with the performer.

He told the ‘Your Day Off’ podcast when asked if the couple were preparing to get hitched: “Hopefully soon, that’ll be fun.”

The celebrity hairdresser stressed the couple has yet to “announce” anything.

But he told about how he has got close to Taylor: “It’s like kind of cool to see because I know her as a person now. She’s just a really nice person like, it’s just, she’s very interested in what you’re saying, she doesn’t act like the most famous celebrity in the world, you know.”

Patrick added Taylor is a “good girlfriend” to Travis and thinks it’s “pretty cool” to see their blossoming relationship.

He also said about how Travis had to move homes to increase his security amid the spotlight he found himself under since dating Taylor: “Travis is one of my bros. I used to just go sleep at his house every weekend so things kind of … changed a little bit but it’s cool to see.”

Patrick said Travis has “more security” to protect him from being swarmed by fans and paparazzi at his new pad, adding: “I’m happy for him and seeing the stardom that he’s getting, ’cause he’s just a normal guy too.

“You guys would love him. He’s just a regular dude.”

Travis and Taylor secretly started seeing each other in July 2023 and didn’t confirm their romance until September when the singer turned up to support Travis at one of his Chiefs games.

Even though there is no sign from the pair they are planning a wedding, a source told Page Six in January Travis is planning to propose to Taylor on their first anniversary this month.