Kim Kardashian has revealed her "least favourite subject" as she continues studying to become a lawyer.

The 43-year-old SKIMS founder has been learning all about hearsay expectations, when an out-of-court statement is being offered in court for the truth of what was asserted, which, in most instances is inadmissible, unless an exception to the hearsay rule applies.

Sharing her study papers, she wrote on her Instagram Story: "I can't deal w all these f****** hearsay exceptions!

"My least favorite subject in law school. (sic)”

The reality star - who passed her baby bar exam after four attempts - was recently pitched her own legal divorce drama by Ryan Murphy.

Kim made her acting debut as publicist Siobhan Corbyn in 'American Horror Story: Delicate', and the spooky anthology show's creator was delighted with the praise for her performance.

On an episode of 'The Kardashians', Ryan told her: "You were really, really good to the point where they called me and were like, 'Do you think Kim would want to do her own show?' "

In a confessional after the chat, Kim joked she wasn't sure what she "got herself into", and wondered if she could "really pull this off".

Ryan - who also created the likes of 'Glee', 'Nip/Tuck', 'Ratched' - then revealed his pitch for Kim's potential series.

He suggested: "Kim is the world's best, most expensive divorce lawyer, and she has her own firm, and the thing about her firm is it's an all-female firm."

The businesswoman joked she "has some experience" in the field.

Kim - who was previously married to Kanye West, Kris Humphries and Damon Thomas - admitted she has had some "funny" moments with her divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who helped with two of her three divorces.

She said: "I'm just like, 'Don't ever let me do this again!' And the next one she'd be like, 'Hi, you reminded me last time, don't ever let you do this again.' "

Ryan joked that they might need to "build a sound stage outside" Kim's home, with the mother-of-four - who has kids North, 10 Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and five-year-old Psalm with Kanye - also balancing law school, her reality show and various businesses.

However, she suggested she'll have more time after taking the bar exam in 2025.

Pondering a catchphrase for the show, Ryan quipped: "'Not only am I a lawyer, but I play one on TV.'"