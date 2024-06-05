Lady Gaga has denied speculation she is pregnant.

The 'Born This Way' hitmaker was subjected to rumours she is expecting a child when photos of her celebrating her sister Natali Germanotta's wedding in Maine appeared online.

In response, Gaga shared a TikTok clip showing off her makeup and captioned it: "Register to vote or check if you're registered EASILY at www.headcount.org."

Seemingly referencing Taylor Swift's song 'Down Bad', she wrote in text that appeared across the video:

"Not pregnant -- just down bad cryin at the gym register to vote at www.headcount.org. (sic)”

She also lip-synced along to: "I don't have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic. I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me."

The pop superstar was also recently rumoured to have gotten engaged to her longtime partner, Michael Polansky, 46, after being spotted sporting a large diamond ring.

The 38-year-old singer and partner Michael made their romance Instagram official in February 2020.

Gaga previously admitted she is "excited" to get married and have children.

The 'Stupid Love' singer said walking down the aisle and starting a family are at the top of her list of life goals.

Gaga also shared her hopes to do more philanthropic work and fund a team of doctors to carry out research on fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain - which she suffers from.

Gaga told the May 2020 issue of InStyle magazine that her aims are: "Marriage. More music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation [a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth and supporting mental health and wellness].

"I want to do way more philanthropy. I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together.

"I have a lot of dreams and hopes. What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I'll be doing it with the people I love."

Asked about starting a family, she said: "I will say I am very excited to have kids. I look forward to being a mom. Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive. It's so funny - everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, 'Welcome to the Womb!'"

The 'Bad Romance' hitmaker was previously engaged to talent agent Christian Carino, 52, an actor Taylor Kinney, 42.