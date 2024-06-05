Sofía Vergara was "kept awake" at night by her concerns over filming her first sex scenes.

The 51-year-old actress has opened up on the intimate scenes in her crime drama mini-series 'Griselda', and admitted she felt incredibly self-conscious about her body.

Speaking at a recent Netflix NYSEE event, she said: "I don't think I've ever done, like, a sex scene... I'm 50! I mean, when I was 30, I wouldn't have worried.

"I think I was worried that I was going to look horrific. I was like, 'Where are they shooting me? The cellulite? From the side.'

"Uh, I'm vain, I guess. That one kept me awake I think."

Sofia - who stars in the show as Griselda Blanco, the creator of one of history's most profitable drug cartels - admitted that despite her fears, the scenes "came out good" in the end.

She explained: "It's really dark and Andy [Baiz], the director, is very artistic and he made me feel super comfortable and he's like, ‘We're never going to stay like a long time on you [the camera].' "

Away from the camera, Sofia has confessed that aging keeps her awake at night, and she will do what she can to "fight it" where possible.

She told People magazine: "I’m going to fight it every step of the way. I know I don’t look the same.

"But I don’t think I am going to ever be the woman that has the courage to be, like, all-white hair."

Meanwhile, she won't rule out enhancements to her physical appearance, and even plastic surgery remains on the table to combat the effects of getting older.

In an interview with Allure magazine, she said: "I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there. I mean, if you care about ageing.

“I feel like I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I'm ready.”