Cillian Murphy is to return to 'Peaky Blinders' for a Netflix movie.

The 48-year-old actor will reprise his role as Birmingham gang leader Tommy Shelby in the much-discussed film that has now been greenlit by the streaming giant.

Production is set to begin later this year with Tom Harper – who oversaw episodes in the first season of the BBC TV show that aired between 2013 and 2022 – directing from a script by series creator Stephen Knight.

Plot details and additional casting information have not been revealed although Knight has previously said that the film will take place during World War II.

In the wake of the movie announcement, Cillian told Deadline: "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me... It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of 'Peaky Blinders'. This is one for the fans."

Harper said: "When I first directed 'Peaky Blinders' over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive.

"'Peaky' has always been a story about family – and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix."

Knight added: "I'm genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the 'Peaky Blinders' story. No holds barred. Full-on 'Peaky Blinders' at war."

Cillian had often expressed interest in returning as Tommy Shelby on the big screen but was only prepared to do so if the story was of sufficient quality.

The 'Oppenheimer' actor told Rolling Stone UK last year: "If there's more story there, I'd love to do it.

"But it has to be right. Steve Knight wrote 36 hours of television, and we left on such a high. I'm really proud of that last series. So, it would have to feel legitimate and justified to do more."