Paris Hilton and CNN are among those impacted by a hack on TikTok.

The 43-year-old socialite and the international news network were among some of the high-profile accounts affected by a breach on the video-sharing app.

TikTok told the BBC that a “very limited” array of accounts were hacked and that they were making efforts to restore everyone’s accounts.

The company - which is owned by the China-based tech firm ByteDance - did not divulge any further information about the attack, such as how it took place.

A rep for the tech giant added that Paris’ account - which boasts more than 10 million followers - was one of the targets but it was not actually entered into.

On the other hand, the attack did manage to access CNN’s account - which has 44 million followers - and wipe all of its videos.

TikTok said in a statement: "We have been collaborating closely with CNN to restore account access and implement enhanced security measures to safeguard their account moving forward.

"We are dedicated to maintaining the integrity of the platform and will continue to monitor for any further inauthentic activity."

This incident comes as TikTok faces a ban in the US amid concerns over how it handles its users’ data and connections to the Chinese government.