Bungie is “truly sorry” for the issues that plagued ‘Destiny 2’s new DLC ‘The Final Shape’.

The expansion - which released yesterday (04.06.24) - was riddled with bugs and glitches upon its launch, such as missing cutscenes and server instability, leading to some players being kicked from the game.

Now, the studio has apologised for the issues.

On the DestinyTheGame subreddit, Bungie wrote: “Hey everyone, if connection issues have blocked you from playing or enjoying ‘The Final Shape’ today, we want to apologize.

“We’re hard at work trying to resolve each of these issues as quickly as possible, and many of the connection issues from this morning have already been fixed.

“We built ‘The Final Shape’ to be an exciting, cathartic, story-driven adventure for everyone to enjoy.

“We’re truly sorry for connection issues and instability getting in the way of that experience, and we promise to keep working until these issues are resolved.”

The developer stressed fixing the missing cutscenes - which are known to be at the end of missions one, four, five, six and seven - remained their “highest priority issue to solve”, and added they will be doing “rolling server restarts soon to attempt to resolve” the errors.

Bungie also suggested replaying the missions with missing cutscenes as a “temporary workaround” for the bugs.