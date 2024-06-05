Elon Musk has been accused of failing to understand the seriousness of misinformation on social media.

The 52-year-old businessman bought X for $44 billion in 2022, and Vera Jourova - the Vice President of the European Commission - has now claimed that content moderation has deteriorated since Musk's takeover of the platform.

Speaking to reporters, she said: "Elon Musk, from the beginning of his endeavour with Twitter, I think he lacks some understanding of why we in the EU are so careful or cautious when we see the first seeds of something that might grow bigger, because of the history in the previous century where the first signs of antisemitism were not stopped.

"Because we have these bloody lessons from our history, we are more cautious, maybe, than the US."

In 2023, X announced that it had removed the team monitoring election misinformation.

Musk confirmed that the tool to report election-related misinformation has been taken away, claiming that the election integrity team was actually undermining election integrity.

He confirmed: "Yeah, they're gone."

The outspoken billionaire made the confession in response to a report which observed that the election misinformation team had been removed, except for in the European Union.

The decision was taken ahead of elections in the US and the UK.