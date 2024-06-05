‘Elden Ring’s new map in ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ will have the same “wonder and exploration” as the one found in base game, says FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki.

The award-winning title is set to receive the DLC later this month (21.06.24), and the studio’s head has teased the impressive size of the new map that will “[recapture] that same sense of scale” of the original.

During an interview with PC Gamer, Miyazaki said: “At the very outset there were a lot of possibilities, but one of the things that was determined very early on was that size.

“We wanted that sense of scale for this map, because we wanted an experience for the player that was going to match that of the base game.

“We wanted them to experience that sense of discovery, and that sense of wonder and exploration again. We needed a map that was going to uphold that and bolster that.”

The FromSoftware boss added the studio wanted to explore the “granularity” of the game’s universe through the new map.

He explained: “Obviously it being exactly the same, but smaller, wouldn't quite cut it, so we wanted to approach from a sense of granularity, is the word we're using.

“How dense this map is, and the ratio of legacy dungeon to open field areas, and how they intertwine.

“This is something we wanted to explore anew in the DLC: In terms of recapturing that sense of scale but in a slightly different way with a slightly different granularity.”