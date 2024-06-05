Behaviour Interactive has announced plans to lay off 95 staff members.

The company - who is best known for developing the online horror title ‘Dead by Daylight’ - had made 40 workers redundant in January in an effort to cut costs, and has now revealed it will be laying off a further 95 employees due to the “unprecedented competition” currently in the gaming industry.

In a statement, the studio said: “Within this challenging context, Behaviour has renewed its focus on its historical strengths. These include the company’s leading position in horror gaming, its production expertise, and its thirty-year history of providing exceptional service to its development partners.

“To pursue this clarified vision, Behaviour will implement multiple strategic changes to its corporate structure, improving the distinction between its product, production, business development, and marketing resources.

“As a result of these changes, the company will reduce its team by up to 95 employees, 70 of whom are based in Montreal.

“While changes to our structure and strategic vision have led to challenging decisions, we are confident that these decisions will position us for continued success. As we begin the next phase of Behaviour’s growth, our commitment to excellence in our products and workplace culture remains steadfast.”

The company CEO’s Rémi Racine expressed his “deep personal appreciation for any employee affected” by the lay-offs.