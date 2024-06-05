Martin Lawrence has insisted he's "healthy as hell" despite concern over his wellbeing.

The 59-year-old actor has responded to fans' fears after plenty of speculation over a clip of him at the 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' premiere.

In footage from the screening last month, his co-star Will Smith appeared to help him to his feet before Martin looked at the crowd, with many interpreting his expressed as confused.

Speaking on Hot 97's 'Erbo in the Morning' this week, he said: "I'm fine. I'm in God's hands. I'm blessed.

"I'm glad to be waking up every day and everything. No need for people to be concerned."

Later in the interview, he quipped: "I'm healthy as hell! Stop, stop, stop the rumors!"

He also addressed his somewhat bewildered expression in the clip, and explained it was actually him in awe of the huge crowd at the event.

He added: "I was like, 'Oh, this is rock concert stuff. What the hell is going on? For a movie?' I was like, 'Oh my goodness, man.'"

Martin was joined at the premimere by his ex-wife Shamicka Gibbs and their two daughters - Iyanna, 23, and Amara, 21 - as well as his daughter Jasmine Page, 29, from his marriage to ex Patricia Southall.

'Bad Boys: ride or Die' is the fourth instalment in the action comedy franchise, which stars Martin and Will as detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey.

Away from the big screen, the actor has had some health issues in the past, including being hospitalised briefly in May 1996 after he ran into traffic while screaming and cursing.

After that incident in Los Angeles, a doctor said the actor was suffering from extreme exhaustion and dehydration.

Three years later, Martin was hospitalised again and went into a three day coma after he collapsed while exercising due to severe heat exhaustion.

Martin has not shared any health concerns publicly since those instances, while fans are still speculating over his condition despite him taking time to address the current situation.