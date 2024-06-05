Taylor Swift is branding the Lady Gaga pregnancy speculation “invasive and irresponsible”.

The ‘Bad Blood’ singer, 34, hit out after fans and commentators filled the Internet over the weekend with theories Gaga, 38, was expecting a baby after she attended her sister Natali Germanotta’s wedding rehearsal dinner in a black mini dress that some insisted showed she had a baby bump.

Taylor has now fumed under a video posted by Gaga to deny she was pregnant: “Can we all agree that it’s invasive and irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body?

“Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation and neither does any woman. (Kiss emoji.)”

Taylor’s support for Gaga comes a day after the ‘Poker Face’ singer told fans she was “not pregnant” in a message on TikTok alongside a video of her working amid mounting speculation she was going to be a mum for the first time.

Gaga also used her message to quote Taylor’s lyrics from her new song ‘Down Bad’ from her ‘Tortured Poets Department’ album and said on TikTok: “Just down bad cryin’ at the gym.”

Gaga turned up at her sister’s wedding with her 46-year-old rumoured fiancé, entrepreneur Michael Polansky.

Even though Taylor and Gaga have never collaborated, the pair have supported one another online on a string of occasions.

In January last year, Gaga praised Taylor for speaking out about her eating disorder in a resurfaced clip from her 2020 documentary ‘Miss Americana’.

Taylor had told how she “gradually” developed an eating disorder as a young star, saying she “wasn’t eating” and “exercised a lot” in an effort to fit into beauty standards.

She said: “There is always some standard of beauty that you’re not meeting, ’cause if you’re thin enough then you don’t have that a** that everybody wants. “But if you have enough weight on you that you have an a** then you’re stomach isn’t flat enough. It’s all just f****** impossible.”

Gaga – who has also been open about her history of eating disorders – commented on the clip online: “That’s really brave everything you said (black heart emoji) wow.”