Jake Gyllenhaal is refusing to put any “timing” on when he might marry his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu.

The ‘Road House actor, 43, was first linked to the 27-year-old French model in 2018, and he’s now hinted marriage may be on the cards for them in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

When asked when he and Jeanne plan to get hitched, Jake said: “I’m supposed to tell The Hollywood Reporter that?

“I’m not going to give you timing.”

He added about how he was finally giving priority to his loved ones: “I think we all get into that space of work, work, work, and for a long time my career took precedence, but I’m at a point in my life where I realise that family really is the only thing that matters to me.”

Jake also opened up about how he and Jeanne love to cook together, adding they recently enjoyed a day of dessert tasting together at KCRW’s ‘Good Food PieFest and Contest’ in Los Angeles.

He said: “We got tickets a month-and-a-half early. I was like, ‘Babe, we can go! We can go to the pie contest!’”

Jake and Jeanne are notoriously private about their romance, but made their red carpet debut together in September 2021 at the premiere of ‘The Lost Daughter’, a film directed by Jake’s 46-year-old actress sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The couple has made several more public appearances since, including the Paris premiere of Jake’s film ‘Ambulance’, as well as at a 75th anniversary screening of ‘The Innocent’ at the Cannes Film Festival and a London screening of the actor’s ‘Road House’ film in March.

Jake addressed their shared hatred of being in the spotlight during a 2021 appearance on ‘The Howard Stern Show’, saying Jeanne doesn’t appear to enjoy all the “other stuff” that comes with fame.

He added: “That’s part of the reason why I just adore her… not at all the main reason but, you know, one of them.”