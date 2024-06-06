Britney Spears reportedly reunited with her former fiancé and ex-conservator Jason Trawick during a trip to Las Vegas.

The former couple, who dated from 2009 to 2013 and were once rumoured to be secretly married, are said to have hung out at Resorts World with the ‘Toxic’ singer’s 47-year-old older brother Bryan Spears.

Their meeting was reported by TMZ, which said Jason, 52, currently lives in Vegas, and the Spears siblings “reached out to him to say they were going to be in town and would love to catch up”.

An insider also told Page Six about the apparent meeting: “(Jason and Bryan are) still cool with each other and have stayed in touch.”

But the source added the former talent agent and Britney, 42, had “not really spoken” since they broke off their 2011 engagement.

The TMZ report said the exes alleged reunion was “friendly”, but there is “nothing romantic” going on between them “right now”.

Jason briefly served as one of Britney’s conservators alongside her 71-year-old father Jamie Spears.

Jamie controversially established the conservatorship in 2008 as his daughter publicly struggled with her mental health.

He was finally suspended from controlling her personal and financial affairs in 2021 after a marathon court fight by Britney to regain independence over decisions about her personal life and finances.

A Los Angeles judge axed the legal arrangement after Britney called it “abusive”.

Jason spoke out last year about his role in the arrangement, admitting he thought Britney “needed” it to provide structure in her life.

He told the ‘Kevco, The Company Podcast’: “I’m not saying just finances. I’m saying for other reasons, for therapy and stuff like that, or stopping her from seeing certain individuals that were not great for her to be in her life.”

Britney said in her 2023 memoir ‘The Woman In Me’ her feelings towards Jason “changed” after he became her co-conservator.

She added: “I couldn’t see it then, but I see now that having him tied up with the organization controlling my life might have played a part in draining the romance out of our relationship.

“There came a point when I realised that I didn’t have any bad feelings toward him, but I also didn’t love him anymore.”

Three-times married Britney has two sons – Sean Preston, 18, and 17 year old Jayden James – with her second husband, 46 year old Kevin Federline.

She was recently said to be dating her former housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz, 37, who has been widely reported to have an extensive criminal record, though it is not clear whether they are still together.

The pair were said to have been involved in a bust up at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles in May, which led Britney to issue a public denial she had suffered a “breakdown” at the celebrity spot.

It is unclear whether she and Paul are still together.