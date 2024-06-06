Vin Diesel has promised fans that 'Fast X: Part 2' will "hit you hard".

The 56-year-old actor is set to reprise the role of Dominic Toretto for the latest film in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise, and Vin has taken to social media to tease details about the much-anticipated new movie.

Alongside a throwback photo of himself and former co-star Paul Walker - who died in a car accident in November 2013, aged 40 - Vin wrote on Instagram: "While doing ADR this week on the Universal lot, for a beautifully written piece by Chris Morgan… I was reminded of the blessed moments along this journey… where bonds transcended film.

"FastX part 2, written by Zach Dean… is going to hit you hard!

"Hope to make you proud! (sic)"

'Fast X: Part 2' is scheduled to be released in 2026, and Vin previously claimed that the 'Fast and Furious' fans have been the "driving force" behind the success of the franchise.

The Hollywood star wrote on Instagram: "Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting…

"While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey. Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound.

"Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen.

"This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. (sic)"