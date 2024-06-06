Dakota Fanning has received a new pair of shoes from Tom Cruise every year since 2005.

The 30-year-old actress worked with the Hollywood star on 'War of the Worlds' 19 years ago, and she has finally revealed the birthday gift he gets her ever since buying her a cell phone when she turned 11 on the est of the movie.

Appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' this seek, she said: “I turned 11 on ‘War of the Worlds,’ when we worked together and he gave me my first cell phone for that birthday.

"It was a Motorola Razr… I didn’t have anyone to call, but I wanted a Razr so bad. I must have been talking about it a lot because that’s what he got me.

"It’s such a great memory... He always sends me the same thing every year.

“I loved shoes when I was little, and I started to be able to fit into really small adult shoes when I was on the ‘War of the Worlds’ press tour, so I was really excited about them. So from that birthday on, he always sends me shoes.”

Dakota admitted she expected the 'Mission: Impossible' actor to stop sending her shoes as she got older, but he always remembers her special day every year.

She recently told Entertainment Tonight: "He always sends me something every year. He gave me my first cellphone when I was 11 years old. That was my first gift from him and he's remembered it every year since then.

"I always am like, 'Maybe when I'm 18 [he will stop]?' Like that would be a normal place, you know what I mean? Or, like, 21 or whatever.

"And then he said a few years ago that he likes sort of that moment of checking in like once a year.

"It's so thoughtful, and I really appreciate it."

Meanwhile, Dakota has revealed Kurt Russell - who she starred with in 2005's 'Dreamer' - may have won with the “best” wrap gift she ever received at the end of a shoot.

Speaking to Harper's Bazar in a joint interview with Andrew Scott, she said: "Kurt Russell gave me a horse.”

Andrew quipped: "That could be your autobiography: ‘Kurt Russell Gave Me a Horse: The Dakota Fanning Story.’”