Keke Palmer's outlook on marriage has changed since her split from Darius Jackson.

The 30-year-old actress has reflected on her breakup from ex-boyfriend Darius - with whom she has 16-month-old son Leo - and she isn't sure if getting married is necessarily for her in the future.

Speaking on her 'Baby, This Is Keke Palmer' podcast, she said: "As we get older, as women, is a relationship for me? Do I care about getting married?

"Like, my personality has changed so much in terms of who I thought I was. Like, at 18, I was like, 'I'm going to be married at 25.' You know what I mean?

"And then it was like, 'You know, I only had one boyfriend my whole life.' Then it's like, 'He's crazy as hell.'

"Like, now I've got five boyfriends and now I'm already 27. I ain't even realised that I need to pick one.

"Like, it was always this different thing. And so it's really interesting how our experiences continue to challenge who we think we want to be."

The 'Nope' star previously explained that becoming a mother had made her "life so worth living" and things had always seemed "so painful" for her before.

Sharing a selection of photos and videos of Leodis, she wrote on Instagram on Leo's first birthday “Leo Beo!! Happy Birthday son I LOVE YOU SO MUCH.

“You came into my life today at 3:25pm, but I knew even before then that you were the strongest person I ever knew.

"There were so many moments during my pregnancy where your silent strength would give me peace. This is something you still do just with your mere existence!

“You make my life so worth living. If I’m being honest I have always teeter tottered with life. I have just always been so annoyed by it and the ups and the downs and it has always seemed so painful for trivial reasons."

Keke always had a "bitter feeling" about how she wanted life to be, but becoming a mother has given her "purpose".

She continued: "Things could be so simple and they’re not and that always gave me a bitter feeling.

"But since you my son, I have no confusion on why I am here! On my purpose or my value or why I should stay.

"I wanna stay for you. I want to be here to love and protect you and watch you be the good in this world!”