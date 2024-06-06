Khloe Kardashian is too "exhausted" to date.

The 39-year-old star has been single for over two years since her on/off romance with Tristan Thompson - the father of her children True, six, and 21-month-old Tatum - came to an end but she's not interested in finding a new partner right now because of her routine with her kids.

Speaking on the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', she said: "Once I'm done with the kids at nine, I have limited time. I have to be up with the kids at 4:30… that's my time!

"I'm not sharing it with a man. I'm not sharing my TV. I'm not sharing my bed."

And she later noted: "I'm exhausted. I don't want anything. I actually just want to lay in bed, watch my shows, decompress, get up, do my work. I don't want anyone stopping my routine."

The Good American founder also admitted she doesn't know how to date as a parent.

She said in a confessional: "Let's just say I'm dating. I have no idea how you're supposed to date with kids because I'm not bringing you to my home where my kids are, and I'm not going to your home where you're gonna chop me up in your basement and kill me and I'm also not going to a public restaurant or space where people can take pictures and you're gonna be another notch on my belt in the public's eyes. I don't think so."

But during her conversation with Scott Disick, Khloe insisted she wasn't off dating forever, though she isn't looking "right now".

She said: "Eventually in life! You think I'm just gonna be celibate for the rest of my life?"

Scott - who has three children with Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian - admitted: "I feel like we both are. I don't know, with all these kids running around it's not so sexy."

The 41-year-old star then asked his pal if there was still "any hope" for Tristan.

Khloe insisted: "No... the door's closed."

And Khloe is relieved the 33-year-old basketball star's playing career has now taken him back to Cleveland, though she acknowledged it was "good for the kids" to have him living nearby in Los Angeles.

She admitted: "I do love that it's good for the kids.

"But now that he's in Cleveland, this is really, really healthy for us 'cause when he was next door, he was always over... he loved the routine and I was like, 'F***'."