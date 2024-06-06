Lady A's Dave Haywood to be a dad again

Dave Haywood is to become a father for the third time.

The Lady A singer and his wife, Kelli Cashiola Haywood, are preparing to welcome a baby boy into the world next month, with the pair already parents to Cash, nine, and six-year-old Lillie.

The 'Need You Now' hitmaker shared the happy news on Instagram, positing a picture from a maternity photoshoot in which he stood behind Kelli while their children stood either side of her growing bump.

He captioned the post: ""I've always been a big fan of trios! Baby Boy Haywood coming in July. [Blue heart and baby emojis] [Photo by]: @mandyjohnsonphotography. (sic)"

Dave - who married Kelli in 2012 - previously admitted his son helps him to stay humble about his musical success.

Speaking at the 2021 ACM Awards, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "On the ride over here I told my son, I said, 'Hey, dad is going to be on TV for the award show.' And he said, 'Taylor Swift has more awards than you, right?' "

His bandmate Charles Kelley added: "Very true, very true."

Dave laughingly continued: "I was like, 'What? Yeah, she does have a lot more than me, you're right.'

"So yeah, it's not anything compared to that."

The 41-year-old singer is often joined on the road by his young family, and last October he shared a selection of photos of their adventures on tour.

He captioned the Instagram collage: “Kids on the road, Fall Edition. Oklahoma for some fun backstage, on the bus, saw their first prairie dogs, and an OU game with mom! Grateful for them!!”

