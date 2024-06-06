Ronan Keating is leaving his radio show.

The former Boyzone singer has made the "very difficult" decision to step down from 'Magic Radio Breakfast', which he has co-hosted with Harriet Scott for seven years, at the end of July.

He announced on the show on Thursday (06.06.24): “It’s been very difficult for me to come to this conclusion, and to make this decision. I wanted our listeners, our Magic Breakfast listeners and our Magic Radio listeners be the first to know.

"That after seven years and so many incredible shows, I’ve decided to stand down from 'Magic Breakfast' at the end of July.

"I have loved every single minute, this has not been an easy decision at all. I came on board as you know [Harriet] for a year, maybe two and I’ve loved the job so much that I’ve stayed here for seven.

"We’ve had an amazing time and we’ve been through some incredibly emotional times with people at home. Those two years that the world changed. It was an honour to be able to be in people’s homes and communicate with them like we did."

The 'Life Is a Rollercoaster' hitmaker is planning to go back to his music career and be more present for his family, including wife Storm and their young kids Cooper, seven, and Coco, four, as well as Jack, 25, Missy, 23, and Ali, 19, who he has with first wife Yvonne.

He added: “So yeah, although I won’t be waking the nation up anymore with you [Harriet], I look forward to, I guess reconnecting with what I did before this – you know getting back to my music and touring.

"Even though I’ve been doing it, trying to do both together has not been easy at times.

"And getting back to being with my family – you know doing school runs and those things that I’ve missed out on. Waking up with my wife in the morning, you know? I know it sounds ridiculous but it’s really important and I’ve missed that."

Ronan’s final show on Magic Radio Breakfast will be 31st July, and he is set to "remain a friend of the station".

Harriet is set to stay on the programme, with further show news to follow soon.