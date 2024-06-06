Meta has handed over data related to a Scottish teenager who died by suicide after becoming a victim of a sextortion gang on Instagram.

Murray Dowey was 16 when he took his own life last December, and his mother, Ros Dowley, has been campaigning for the tech giant to hand over the the information, after it was requested by Police Scotland and a court order.

Meta is now working with the relevant authorities and has supplied the data.

Ros revealed that she was “glad” the company - which owns and operates social media brands like Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp - was working with police but expressed her disappointment that it had “taken far too long".

She told BBC News: “I'm glad that Police Scotland finally have the data but it's taken far too long for Meta to release it.

"They need to get much better at cooperating with law enforcement agencies as their delays are putting other young people's lives at risk.”

Murray took his own life after criminals got him to send him explicit footage of himself by pretending to be a girl online.

Meta subsequently released a statement about the tragedy.

The tech firm told the BBC: “Our thoughts are with the Dowey family during this difficult time.

“We are in touch with the relevant authorities about this case and are co-operating fully.

"For legal reasons we are not able to comment further."