Virginie Viard is leaving Chanel after five years as artistic director.

The iconic brand has confirmed the fashion veteran - who landed the role in 2019 after Karl Lagerfeld's death at the age of 85 - is stepping down after spending almost three decades with the house in various capacities.

In a statement, Chanel said: "Chanel confirms the departure of Virginie Viard after a rich collaboration of five years as artistic director of fashion collections, during which she was able to renew the codes of the house while respecting the creative heritage of Chanel, and almost thirty years within the house."

The fashion house added that they have plans to reveal "a new creative organisation", while thanking Viard for the work she did.

They added: "A new creative organisation will be announced in due course.

"Chanel would like to thank Virginie Viard for her remarkable contribution to Chanel’s fashion, creativity and vitality.”

In her early years, Viard - who was born in Lyon, France - studied theatre design before becoming an assistant to costume designer Dominique Borg.

She first joined Chanel as an intern in 1987, and formed a close professional bond with Lagerfeld, as they even left the brand together in 1992 when he returned to Chloe in 1992.

Five years later, she moved with him as he went back to Chanel, and she joined as coordinator of haute couture.

In 2000, she was named director of Chanel's creation studio.

Her appointment in 2019 marked the first time in the brand's history that a female designer had been put in charge since founder Gabrielle Chanel.

The news of her departure comes just a few weeks after Chanel voiced its support for Viard following record revenues once again in 2023.

At the time, the company's global chief executive officer Leena Nair and chief financial officer Philippe Blondiaux had insisted plans were unchanged when it came to maintaining its grand strategy and creative direction, despite global luxury spending slowing around the world.