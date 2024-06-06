Elon Musk has called for "radical action" to be taken in order to combat low birth rates.

The billionaire businessman has voiced his support for the Japanese government's recent efforts to increase birth rates in the country.

In reaction to Japan's policies, Elon wrote on X: "I’m glad the government of Japan recognizes the importance of this matter.

"If radical action isn’t taken, Japan (and many other countries) will disappear! (sic)"

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida previously called the drop in birth rates the "gravest crisis our country faces".

As a result,the government has created a range of measures in order to support child-bearing households.

The Japanese authorities have also thrown their support behind a government-backed dating app.

Meanwhile, Kishida previously stressed the importance of the birth-rate issue, acknowledging that the country stands on the cusp of a crisis.

The 66-year-old politician - who has served as the Prime Minister of Japan since 2021 - said: "Japan is standing on the verge of whether we can continue to function as a society. Focusing attention on policies regarding children and child-rearing is an issue that cannot wait and cannot be postponed."

Researchers have suggested that Japan's population - which currently sits at around 125 million - could slump to less than 53 million by the end of the century, amid the birth-rate crisis.