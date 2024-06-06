Jessica Alba has admitted marriage is "messy and hard".

The 43-year-old actress and her husband Cash Warren recently celebrated 16 years of marriage but she's admitted they have had their issues over the years but they understand that relationships "ebb and flow" and they will always reconnect with one another.

Spekaing on SiriusXM's 'The Morning Mash Up', she said: "We found each other.

"I think, you, in love, right? You go through that two and a half years, which is not real and then after two and a half years, the reality of what your relationship is comes together and you are either gonna choose to be a family or not.

"I think with chosen family, you ebb and flow and I think the more you ebb and flow, the more you realise that the hard times aren't gonna be as, it's not gonna be permanent. You can find your way back to each other.

"It's messy and it's hard and it's, you know, humbling and all of that, but if you can figure out how to just find your way back to each other, it ends up being worth it."

Jessica - who has Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and six-year-old Hayes with her spouse - thinks the long history between herself and Cash has only added to their bond.

She noted: "There's something so cool about that history."

And the 'Sin City' actress can't imagine her life without her husband.

She gushed: "He's really great and I think for me, I always was like, 'I like myself better when he's in my life.' When it comes down to it, I wouldn't want to be with anybody else."

The Honest Company founder paid tribute to Cash on their wedding anniversary last month.

She shared a photo carousel of them over the years and wrote on Instagram: "16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go… Happy Anniversary @cash_warren.

"I'm proud of us for making it this far. There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family.

"Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you."