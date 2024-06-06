'Fallout' showrunners are working "as fast as they possibly can" on the show's second season.

The Amazon Prime programme – which is an adaptation of Bethesda's role-playing game franchise of the same name – was met with huge applause upon its release, and producer Graham Wagner has insisted fans won't have to wait too long for the next series.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "We've got a lot of heavy lifting from season one already done. We have sets, assets, visual effects, that are already done. We are hitting the ground running this season.

"There are so many things we wanted to do in season one where we were like, 'That would be amazing, let's do that in season two'.

"So it feels like we're so much farther along and it's honestly really exciting and we're just really grateful to have the opportunity to bring to the screen all the things that didn't quite fit in season one.

"We're excited to get to now do those now."

Graham admitted he couldn't give an exact release date at the moment, and noted "the internet has an interesting habit of making non-binding statements binding", but emphasised the team were working "as fast as humanly possible".