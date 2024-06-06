The new ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ summer update has gone live and includes various new features.

Warner Bros. Games has announced that the summer 2024 update of the game based on the beloved wizarding franchise is now live on all platforms.

The update includes a litany of new features including an all-new Photo Mode, new content which was previously exclusive, bug fixes, driver updates for PC, and a talent reset option that will give players the opportunity to experiment with various build and playstyles.

The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest was previously only available on PlayStation but is now accessible on all platforms meaning all players can experience it and earn the rewards it has in store such as a Shop Keeper’s outfit, and the opportunity to own their own shop in Hogsmeade.

Other previously exclusive features such as Onyx Hippogriff mount and Felix Felicis Potion Recipe are now also available to all gamers no matter which platform they’re on. Other new features include the Azkaban Coat, Azkaban Prisoner’s Outfit, The Glasses That Lived, and Lavendar Borealis Broom.

The brand-new Photo Mode allows players to take screenshots in-game and customise them afterwards, with tools such as exposure, contrast, camera tilt, zoom, depth of field, and field of view.

In this mode, the time of day and season are also adjustable as well as a variety of character poses options for when they are standing and seated.

Gamers will also be given the opportunity to remove UI from these screenshots as well as any non-player characters. They can also customise them with house and character themes, frames, crests and a variety of filters.

The critically acclaimed number one best-selling game of 2023 worldwide – which launched last February - takes place in the 1800s wizarding world. Players start as a fifth year and explore familiar and new locations and on the way can find magical beasts, craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and customise their character to become the witch or wizard they want to be.

To be a part of the conversation, join in on Facebook (https://facebook.com/HogwartsLegacy), Twitter/X (https://twitter.com/HogwartsLegacy), Instagram (https://instagram.com/HogwartsLegacy), and YouTube (https://youtube.com/HogwartsLegacy).

The trailer for the summer update of the game - which is available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch – can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5IrJk-PX8M