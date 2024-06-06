Jana Kramer is planning a "super small" wedding.

The 40-year-old country music singer - who has Jolie, eight, and five-year-old Jace with ex-husband Mike Caussin - welcomed son Roman in November 2023 with fiancé Allan Russell and now that she is planning their nuptials, revealed that she is planning to keep things to a minimum on the big day, which will take place in the footballer's home country.

She told UsWeekly: "[It’s going to be] very, very, very small [in Scotland]. Like, super, super, super, super small. Jolie’s going to be the flower girl. Jace is the ring bearer. And Roman’s just going to be the little pumpkin with his little kilt."

The former 'One Tree Hill' star - who was also previously married to Michael Gambino briefly in 2004 and then to Johnathon Schaech from 2010 until 2011 - also confirmed to the outlet that she had chosen her wedding dress, although admitted that she has "gotten it wrong" a few times when it comes to her romantic past.

She said: "I would have liked to have not been married that many times. I'm not going to fault the person that tries to find love. I've gotten it wrong a few times. I believe I’ve gotten it right this time. And also, I do believe in love and I’m not ashamed of it because of where I am now. I’m grateful to be with Allan and this family, so how could I regret the past?"

Jana recently admitted that she would like to have another child, but admitted that her age could make things difficult.

Speaking on her 'Whine Down' podcast, she explained: "I was like, 'Well, I kind of want another one. I got to a place where I'm like, 'I would love another one with [Allan] on the right timeline.

"If I was younger, I would have another in a heartbeat. If I was 38, I would have another one.

"I don't think my body could handle another one and he doesn't want to do IVF, so I think it's done."