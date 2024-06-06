Jennie Garth "emotionally regretted" not fighting to get more custody of her kids.

The 52-year-old actress has daughters Lucia, 26, Lola, 21, and 17-year-old Fiona with Peter Facinelli - whom she divorced in 2013 after 12 years of marriage - and admitted that they opted to split the timeshare of their children simply because neither of them had ever imagined that a split would be on the cards.

She told People: "When you first start a relationship with somebody, you don't think about, what are we gonna do if this doesn't work out? Like, how am I gonna co-parent with this person? So, we settled on shared custody, 50/50.

"I know for me, there were times when I really emotionally regretted that decision and not fighting harder for more. But at the same time, I knew that having them be 50% of their time with you, their father, was absolutely the best thing for them."

The former 'What I Like About You' star - who tied the knot with Dave Abrams in 2015 - also noted that she felt occasionally felt "selfish" for wanting to spend more time with her kids once she and her husband had separated but just felt so "hurt" whenever they would leave.

She said: "And, whatever I was dealing with, you know, that part of me that wanted to have them more was just me being selfish and thinking about myself, because it hurts so bad when they would leave."

'Twilight' star Peter, 50, also struggled with the breakup and share custody because it meant having to "work with" the former '90210' actress on a regular basis.

He said: "It's hard. You break up with somebody. You're not in a relationship with them, and you still have to see them all the time. You still have to, you know, work with them. You're making decisions together, and that's not always easy, especially when, you know, sometimes the decisions aren't something that you both agree on."