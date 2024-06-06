Meghan Trainor thought she was having a miscarriage during an interview.

The 30-year-old pop star - who has Riley, three, and 11-month-old Barry with husband Daryl Sabara - was on a press tour during the early stages of pregnancy with her youngest child and started the day "beaming of joy" before realising to her horror that she was bleeding while recording a chat with Ryan Seacrest.

Speaking on the 'Last Meals' YouTube series, she explained: "That morning I was, like, stoked, beaming of joy, I videotaped it. I did interviews and they were like, ‘How are you?’ and I said, ‘I’m thriving.’ I was so happy. And then, right before my last interview, I look down and I’m gushing blood. I ruined a chair! I go, ‘Oh no,’ and they’re like ‘Okay, Ryan Seacrest is on. Go!’ “I did that whole interview like, ‘don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry’ and then got through it. I shut the computer and was like, ‘Hey team I think I’m miscarrying right now.’"

The 'To The Moon' hitmaker immediately ran to the bathroom to check herself and then went for a blood test, which confirmed that she had been pregnant longer than she had thought, and the incident had come about as a result of implantation bleeding.

She said: "I went to the bathroom and saw what was happening, and I was like alright I had a baby this morning and now they’re gone. I was like I’m just gonna keep testing, and the pregnancy stick still said positive.

"I got a blood test done, and it’s like the number is zero if you’re not pregnant. My number was 90,000. At six weeks I went in and she goes, ‘Woah, that’s a 10-week-old baby.’ So I was pregnant ever since the [Jimmy] Fallon performance!"