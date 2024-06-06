Tom Bower has died at the age of 86.

The actor was best known for his roles in 'Die Hard 2' - in which he starred as janitor Marvin alongside Bruce Willis in the leading role - and in the historical drama 'The Waltons' but passed away in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles on May 30, his brother sister-in-law Mary Miller has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

No cause of death has been announced yet for the star, who is survived by his brother Bobby, his children, Viv and Rob and his grandchildren, Nicole, Jonathan, Lucille and Henry.

According to his sister-in-law, Tom had been a big supporter of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which saw thousands in the industry take to the picket line early this year as they fought for fairer earnings amid the rise of streaming platforms.

She said: "He believed that all actors and all people should be represented in a way that was decent."

The 'Light of My Life' star was married to the German-born Ursula - who spent 40 years working for a law company in LA - from 1972 until her death last August at the age of 1970.

According to Mary, Tom and Ursula had "never spent a day apart" since they tied the knot.

Elsewhere in his career, Tom was cast in supporting roles in films such as 'The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans', 'Undoing', and hit political series 'The West Wing'.

His last appearance came with a guest role on comedy drama series 'Lucky Hank' as Henry Devereaux Sr in 2023, and just prior to that, he starred in the Netflix horror 'We Have a Ghost' alongside David Harbour and Jennifer Coolidge.