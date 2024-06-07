Emma Roberts has been granted a restraining order against a man who allegedly broke into her home.

The 33-year-old actress - who has three-year-old son Garrett Hedlund with her former partner Garrett Hedlund - has been given a permanent restraining order against a 32-year-old man named Melvin Jeffery Conley, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The documents also state that Emma's son is getting protection under the order after she claimed that the alleged intruder mentioned the little one by his name and she was therefore left "concerned about his intentions".

The 'Wild Child' star first filed the complaint in early May, after alleging that the man in question had sought out both her landline and mobile phone number.

According to the outlet, Emma claimed that she had a missed call from a number she did not recognise and had assumed it was a family member trying to reach her.

But when she returned the call, she claimed that an unknown voice answered and addressed her by her first name.

The caller claimed that she had given him permission to enter her property and stay there, something which she has denied ever doing.

The 'American Horror Story' actress also claimed that she had received a "strange" text message from Conley and that she is "living in fear that he is going to try and come back to her home".

As per the documents, the former Nickelodeon star now has protection from Conley for a period of five years and the terms of the order have barred him from coming within 100 yards of her and her son, as well as their home, her work and his school at any point during that time.