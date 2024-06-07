Dolly Parton would "have to" retire if her husband took ill.

The 78-year-old country music legend - who has been married to Carl Thomas Dean since 1966 - has released almost 50 studio albums since beginning her career in the late 1960s and has starred in a string of movies but revealed that one of the few things that would force her to "pull way back" would be if her husband "needed" her.

Asked if she has any plans to retire, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Not today. Maybe someday I may have to. I've always said that if my husband was in ill health or needed me, I would most definitely pull way back.

Her admission comes just days after the 'Jolene' hitmaker insists that she doesn't really "care" about being world-famous and won't let her lack of anonymity stop her from doing whatever she chooses.

She told E! News: "Anything I really want to do, then I'll do it. I don't care that I'm famous."

The '9 to 5' star was asked what "scares" her in life and admitted that she finds it difficult to live in a world where some people are "nuts and crazy" while the population has to figure out how to navigate that.

"It scares me that people are not better to one another and that we have to live in a world where people are nuts and crazy and you have to try to figure out how you're going to manoeuvre all round that."

Dolly - who is famed for her extravagant hair and makeup styles - also revealed that had she not "made it" in showbiz, she would've followed a career in beauty.

She said: "Had I not been in showbusiness, if I hadn't have made it, I probably would have been a beautician because I still would've had all that hair and makeup."