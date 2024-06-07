Jon Bon Jovi says his brag he had 100 girls in his life along with his wife “came off like an arrogant cliché”.

The ‘You Give Love a Bad Name’ singer, 62, has been married to his high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley, 61, since 1989, and made global headlines in April when he admitted he had not been a “saint” in their relationship – and declared: “(I’m) not saying that there weren’t 100 girls in (my) life.”

But he has now told The Guardian about how he was apparently misinterpreted: “That was an interesting moment where the brain and lips don’t connect.

“What I meant to say was I’ve had 100 women who have thrown themselves at me, but I didn’t finish the sentence so I really came off like an arrogant cliche'.”

Jon told actor Michael Strahan, 52, on ABC’s ‘Halfway There’ special about his early days in the music business and how got “way with murder” with his wife: “(I’m) not saying that there weren’t 100 girls in (my) life. I’m a rock ‘n’ roll star. I’m not a saint. I’m Jon Bon Jovi. It was pretty good.

“But if you think I was ever going to jeopardise anything for believing the narcissist in me was real? What a stupid thing to do.

“What kind of excesses does a man need that’s going to fuel that fire? It’s just not worth it.”

The Grammy winner praised karate teacher Dorothea in the same chat for not being “afraid to call (me) out on something”, but added: “She’s also there when I fall. And I’m there for her when she falls. No matter where I went in my career, the ups or the downs, we went there together.”

Jon and Dorothea started dating in 1980, four years before the release of Bon Jovi’s self-titled first album.

The duo briefly split in 1985 before reconciling and then eloping in Las Vegas in 1989.

Jon and Dorothea have four children – Stephanie, 30, Jesse, 29, Jake, 21, and 20-year-old Romeo.