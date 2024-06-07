A musical about the life of Dolly Parton will open on Broadway in 2026.

The 78-year-old country legend's story will be told in 'Hello, I'm Dolly', featuring new songs she has written especially and some of her classic tracks, and the '9 to 5' hitmaker will also serve as producer on the project and co-write the book with Maria S. Schlatter.

Dolly announced the show at the CMA Fest in Nashville on Thursday (06.06.24) and later said in a statement: “Hello, I’m Dolly, and I lived my whole life to see this show on stage. I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favourites in it as well. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don’t miss it!”

The musical - which takes its title from Dolly's 1967 debut studio album - will also be produced by Adam Speers for ATG Production and Danny Nozell for CTK Enterprises.

Adam said in a statement: “I first had the pleasure of working with Dolly Parton in 2019 when she trusted us to develop a new version of her musical '9 to 5' for London’s West End.

" I had always heard she wanted to do a musical based on her life, so when she asked if I would be interested in producing it, I was bowled over.

"As the world knows, Dolly is a magical blend of talent, hard work, intelligence, charm, wit, and a gigantically big heart. I’m thrilled we’re going to bring her inspiring story to Broadway.”

Casting for the show and details of other members of the creative team will be announced at a later date.