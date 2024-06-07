Will Smith thinks that improvements to TV shows have made things harder for the film industry.

The 55-year-old star believes that the box office is struggling because the spectacle is now matched on the small screen, making it more challenging to entice audiences to the cinema.

Speaking on the latest episode of Hot Ones, Will said: "The definition of a hit is still pretty much the same. Essentially, it's just harder to get one.

"You used to be able to put some explosions in the trailer and a couple of good jokes and people were there. And television is so good, there are things that people just aren't going to leave their house for. There's definitely a higher demand for a certain type of film for people to leave their homes."

Meanwhile, Will also revealed that he regards the 2006 drama 'The Pursuit of Happyness' as the "best movie" of his career.

He said: "I think the individual best movie, all around, that I've ever made is 'The Pursuit of Happyness'. Right behind that is the first 'Men In Black'. The direction, cinematography and music...

"If I had to put four of them in a time capsule it would be 'The Pursuit of Happyness', the first 'Men In Black', 'I Am Legend' and probably 'King Richard'."

Will has reprised his role as Miami detective Mike Lowrey in the movie 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' and is impressed with the "aggressive" creative choices that were made for the fourth film in the buddy cop series.

In an interview with Empire magazine, the 'Gemini Man' star said: "It has to feel like it's earned the right to be a movie today.

"I always hate when you see sequels that are victory laps. In 'Ride or Die' we're taking some really aggressive creative shots."