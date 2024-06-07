Tetsuya Nomura felt as if he could've done a "better job" on 'Final Fantasy VI'

The 53-year-old designer was behind the sixth installment of the Square Enix video game series and thinks that while they had all gone"as far as they could" in terms of design for the games that preceded it, he still feels as if there was room for improvement in what he produced.

He told the game's offical website: "FFVI was the last mainline pixel-art FF, and I think we’d gone as far as we could with that style. I’m incredibly glad I was able to work on it as a pixel artist, and I definitely feel the love for FFVI even today.

"That said, while I tried to do everything I could during the project, there are still parts I feel I could’ve done a better job on. I don’t really feel that way about many other games; it’s just something about FFVI specifically."

The designer also noted was then asked if he had any specific memories of working on the project and recalled treating the whole thing as if he was on a "school trip" with his coworkers.

He said: " This may be hard to believe, but I invited a coworker over to my place and we made planning documents together. I also remember working late into the night at the office with the others and cranking the volume on our CD player like we were on a school trip or something. Even before any planning documents had been made for a project, I’d design monsters and characters, and come up with my own ideas. I’d then go and show those to Kitase when the time felt right. Looking back on it now, I was always trying to come up with new, interesting concepts. I like to think it was that approach which convinced my coworkers to give me even bigger tasks in the future."