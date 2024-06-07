Microsoft is reportedly considering bringing a newly remastered version of 'Halo Combat Evolved' to PlayStation.

The first-person shooter video was first released by the Xbox in 2001 but now the title could make a comeback to the PlayStation, as part of a secret initiative called Project Latitude.

The Verge reports: "The plan that’s proven so controversial with hardcore Xbox fans is known internally as “Project Latitude,” sources familiar with Microsoft’s efforts tell me. Project Latitude started off with an initial wave of games, including Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded, heading to the PS5, with some going to the Nintendo Switch, but the plan extends beyond these four games and into some titles that might surprise Xbox fans."

In recent times, Microsoft has effectively taken over its rival Sony's storefront and in recent weeks, CEO Phil Spencer clarified that the company will not be moving away from the production of physical media.

The company has found huge success with its Game Pass, a subscription service in which users can play a vast number of titles from a digital library, though the Xbox Gaming CEO has clarified that Microsoft will continue to support CDs.

Speaking to Game File, he said: "We are supportive of physical media, but we don't have a need to drive that disproportionate to customer demand. We ship games physically and digitally, and we're really just following what the customers are doing.

"I think our job in running Xbox is to deliver on the things that a majority of customers want. Right now, a majority of customers are buying games digitally."