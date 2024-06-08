Kyle Richards has been through a "very scary" time with her divorce, according to her sister Kathy.

The 55-year-old reality star split from businessman Mauricio Umansky - with whom she has daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and 15-year-old Portia - last summer after almost three decades of marriage and now her sister Kathy, 65, has explained that her sibling is going through a mix of good and bad days since the split.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight: "You know, there's good days for Kyle and then there's tough days. And I am there talking to her every day, several times, and I wanna be there for her. It's very scary after almost 28 years. She's been married her whole life. And the four children. It doesn't matter what age. It's heartbreaking."

Kathy recently attended 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion show - of which her sister is a regular cast member - following her exit almost a year ago and really just wanted to be there as a form of moral support.

She said: "[I loved] being a fly on the wall. I wanted to be there and just hold Kyle Richards. I wanted to be there and be supportive. It was great to see all the girls again."

Mauricio recently told his daughters he did "everything possible" to save his marriage and that he had an "amazing" relationship with Kyle, who also has Farrah, 35, with first husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Speaking in a clip from the season two premiere of 'Buying Beverly Hills', he told them: "I had an amazing 26 years with your mom, and I wanted to do everything possible to just save it. Your mom came and she talked to me and said, 'I think I need space.' "She said to me, 'Listen, the rules are: you go out, you date, you do whatever it is you want to do. I'm not going to be asking you what you're doing, I don't want you to be asking me what I'm doing. We are separated...'"