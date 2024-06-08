Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, believes one of Queen Elizabeth’s dogs has confused her with the late monarch.

The 64-year-old author and her ex-husband Prince Andrew took in corgis Sandy and Muick after the queen passed away in September 2022, and they bring a lot of “joy” to their home at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Asked how the dogs are doing, Sarah told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “They are such joys. I am dog-mad and they are exceptional.

“Sandy follows me everywhere – I think he thinks I am the Queen. They are national treasures.”

Sarah was close to her former mother-in-law and still thinks about her every day.

She said: “I think about her as many times a day as I possibly can because I think, ‘What would the queen say, what would she do, what would she think?’

“I asked her, ‘How do you do what you do?’ and HM said, ‘Always be the chairman, not the CEO.’ ”

Sarah is a doting grandmother to Princess Beatrice’s stepson Wolfie, eight, and two-year-old daughter Sienna, and Princess Eugenie’s kids August, three, and Ernest, 12 months.

She said: “I do treasure hunts around the garden – really good ones with buckets and spades.

“And I put dinosaurs behind the rhododendrons.”

The duchess is very proud of her two daughters.

She gushed: “I think the most exquisite thing about my children is they are the finest examples of humility and kindness and they are good mothers.

“They work so hard with all their different organisations, but what I love more than anything is seeing my girls as great mothers.

“Of course, I love my grandchildren but I love my girlies.”