Sarah, Duchess of York is planning to make a movie about her life with Riley Keough.

The 64-year-old royal had such a close bond with Riley's mother Lisa Marie Presley - who died in January 2023 at the age of 54 - and reflected that the singer had told her it was one of her "dying wishes" for her to team up with her daughter so they could produce a biopic.

Speaking on the 'White Wine Question Time' podcast, she told host Kate Thornton: "I'm very, very lucky to have an enormous bank of extraordinary friends. Naomi Campbell, and Lisa Marie and I were very, very funny together. She was my soul sister. Her daughter Riley and I, I think we're going to make a movie together one day soon. . That was one of Lisa Marie's dying wishes.

"She said 'Please would you let Riley make a movie about you?' That was her email to me. She said she could not think of two better people she would want to be together and I loved her with all my heart."

"She's a stunning person...Lisa Marie Presley thought [the movie] was a very good idea. Lisa Marie and I were very, very, very close. We sort of had this love together as sistrers. We called each other sissy. She's very special to me."

Sarah found international fame during her marriage to Prince Andrew - with whom she has daughters Princess Beatrice, 35, Princess Eugenie, 34 - and following their divorce in 1995, has attained her media figure status with a string of books, endorsement deals and suchlike.

But despite being globally recognisable, she insisted life is not about fame and is more about being "human".

She said: "As we all know, at the end of the day, it's not about celebrity or not. Everybody is human and everybody has a heart. Every single person on this planet has a heart, you've just got to go and find it."