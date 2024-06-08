Alexandra Burke wants to have more children.

The ‘Broken Heels’ singer already has two kids, aged 23 months and nine months, with footballer partner Darren Randolph but she’s already thinking of expanding her brood again, though she wants to complete a fundraising feat in honour of her late mother, Melissa Bell, first.

She told new! Magazine “I would love more children, they’re a blessing.

“But I want to run a marathon first – I’m going to do it for my mum.”

Alexandra is enjoying her life “10 times more” now she has children.

She said: “Becoming a mum has made me even more aware of enjoying each moment and still being present.

“I’ve achieved so much already which I’m grateful for in my career, which is a short career really.

“Since having children, I’m enjoying everything 10 times more.

“The early starts are wonderful with them, family time with Darren and the kids.

“I couldn’t ask for more and I don’t remember my life without them.

“It’s unbelievable and I feel very lucky to have given birth to two amazing, beautiful human beings – and I get to call them ours. It’s so special.”

And despite the young ages of the children – whose names and genders Alexandra and Darren have chosen to keep private – the former ‘X Factor’ champion is amazed at how they’re already showing signs of following in their parents’ footsteps.

She said: “It’s a little bit ridiculous.

“During my first pregnancy, I was starring in ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ so I think that musicality has gone straight to my firstborn.

“But the football skills have too! We’re doing Little Kickers at weekends, so I think it will be one of those careers.

“The second one is too young, but we will see.

“I wanted to be a doctor or a lawyer when I was young… So they could have that gene.”