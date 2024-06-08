Tyler Cameron hopes he doesn't receive an invite to Hannah Brown's wedding.

The 29-year-old beauty is set to marry Adam Woolard, and although they remain on good terms, Tyler doesn't have any desire to attend the ceremony.

Tyler, 31 - who starred alongside Hannah, his ex-girlfriend, on 'The Bachelorette' - told Us Weekly: "I mean that with all due respect to her and her man, I’m not gonna get an invite. I hope I don’t get an invite. It should be about them.

"It should not be about anyone else. It’s a special day for two special people and they’re gonna have an amazing wedding. I don’t need to be there."

Last year, Tyler revealed that he cried in a bathtub for two hours after he split from Hannah.

The TV star recalled crawling into the tub with a "12 pack of beer" as he tried to overcome his heartbreak.

Tyler - who starred alongside Hannah on season 15 of 'The Bachelorette' - told the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast: "I was very upset. I definitely cried a little bit, got a 12 pack of beer, sat in the bathtub for two hours, put on some Juice WRLD and cried and got over it."

Prior to that, Tyler revealed that he wants to settle down and start a family.

The reality star told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "I want to settle in and I want to kind of build out my life and family and career and everything.

"I mean, I moved back home to Florida to kind of focus on that. So that’s kind of been where my head’s at lately.

"[I want] someone [who] wants to have a family. I don’t want to live a crazy life in the lights and all that."