Alyson Hannigan was "freaking out" over Taylor Swift's reference to 'American Pie' on 'So High School'.

The 50-year-old actress is a long-time fan of the chart-topping pop star, and she was thrilled that Taylor gave a nod to the hit film franchise on her song.

Alyson - who played Michelle Flaherty in the money-spinning film franchise - told Vulture: "I had my little countdown waiting for the album to drop.

"I texted my kids, 'don’t bug me, say ‘good night,’ just pretend I’m not here,' because I am going to listen to this album without any interruption. I listened to the first part, went to sleep, and woke up to, 'Holy cow, she’s released a second part!'

"I started listening to it, and when I got to 'So High School', I was like, 'What?!'

"I thought maybe I was still sort of sleeping and imagining it. But when I heard it, I was freaking out."

Alyson felt a sense of pride when Taylor - who is dating NFL star Travis Kelce - mentioned 'American Pie' on one of her songs.

She said: "I woke up my entire family who seemed less enthusiastic than I’d like them to be. Then I called a friend, and she and I had a nice freakout together. I was so happy. Basically, I was on the date with Travis and Taylor."

'So High School' features on Taylor's album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'. And on the song, Taylor sings about watching 'American Pie', the 1999 teen comedy film.

Taylor sings: "I'm watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night / Your friends are around, so be quiet / I'm trying to stifle my sighs / 'Cause I feel so high school every time I look at you."