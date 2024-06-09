Travis Kelce's brother doesn't think it is possible for the footballer and his girlfriend Taylor Swift to lead a "normal" life.

Fellow NFL star Jason Kelce admitted he and wife Kylie Kelce had thought things had gone "crazy" for them in the past in terms of public recognition, but the former Philadelphia Eagles centre noted it was nothing like the attention the tight end and his megastar partner receive wherever they go.

Speaking on the 'Whiskey Ginger' podcast, he said: “Travis and Taylor have taken it to another level.

“Kylie and I think we have it bad and then we go hang out with one of them for a second. This is a whole other situation here. … Like, you can’t be a normal person at that point.”

But while Jason noted everyone is "evolving" as a result of Travis' high-profile romance with the 'Karma' singer, he doesn't think his brother's fame has affected who he is.

He said: “I haven’t seen him change one bit. He stayed true to himself. He’s still humble. He treats everyone with the utmost respect.”

Jason's comments come a few days after Travis reflected on how he has stayed "grounded" thanks to the people around him.

He told 'Good Morning America': "When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect of life that much easier.

"I have such a beautiful family… And I've always been a very grounded guy.

"You know, it might not come off like that when I'm playing football…but off the field, I just wanna be a genuine person. Somebody that seems very relatable…if anybody asks me for a picture and it's just not the moment to take a picture, you know, I'll have a conversation with you."

Despite the many opportunities coming his way, the 34-year-old sportsman insisted he is just focused on the present, rather than any long-term goals, but he really is "livin' the dream".

He said: "I'm so in the present, man. Just being present during the now is something I really pride myself on.

"And I try not to get too far down the road because you just never know what opportunities are gonna present themselves. So I know I got a 2024 football season coming up that I'm pretty fired up about.

"I'm so fortunate and so grateful [for] everything that's come my way in life.

"I feel like I'm on top of the mountain, even after winning' the Super Bowl and having' the off-season that I'm having. And just looking forward to what's next in life, man…I'm so grateful. So appreciative. And yeah. Livin' the dream, baby."