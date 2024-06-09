Jennifer Hudson's romance with Common is "wonderful".

The 'Dreamgirls' star has been romantically linked with the 'Light' musician for the last two years and she teased that "everything" about their relationship is going well.

She told People magazine: “Everything is wonderful. That's all you need to know.”

The pair appeared to confirm rumours they were dating in January when the 52-year-old singer appeared on Jennifer's self-titled talk show, where he presented her with a bunch of flowers and discussed his flourishing relationship, albeit without mentioning his partner by name.

He gushed: "I'm in a relationship… with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she's talented.”

After joking he wanted a partner with EGOT status - something 42-year-old Jennifer has achieved - he then asked the host about her relationship, and she said she was "very happy".

Common replied: "This relationship is a happy place for me. Seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. So, I'm very grateful. I thank God each and every day, and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."

Shortly afterwards, he admitted he and Jennifer - who has 14-year-old son David Jr. with former partner David Otunga - had had "a little fun" with the way they went public with their relationship on her show.

He told 'Today': “We had a little fun. I felt like, why not just be loving and honest with who I am and who we are. And it felt good, it was fun, we had a good time.”

Before dating Jennifer, Common was in a relationship with Tiffany Haddish and the 'Girls Trip' actress recently insisted she is very happy for the couple.

Speaking on the 'Making Space with Hoda Kotb' podcast, she said last month: "I love Jennifer. I hope they’re having fun. Girl, please.”