Eva Longoria’s five-year-old son “loves” being on set with her.

The 49-year-old actress-and-director enjoys taking little Santiago – who she has with husband Jose ‘Pepe’ Baston – to work with her and he is already very familiar with the language used in TV and film production.

She told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “He has been on every set I have been on.

“When I direct, he is right there. When I act or produce, he is there.

“He knows how to shout ‘Action!’ and ‘Cut!’

“He loves it.”

The ‘Land of Women’ star has been busy with various acting projects of late but is looking forward to getting behind the camera again soon.

She said: “Right now, I am doing a lot in front of the camera.

“I really want to direct again, but I can’t forget that I am an actor as well.”

Eva became a household name playing Gabrielle Solis in ‘Desperate Housewives’ and she’s thankful fame came relatively late in life for her.

She said: “I was older when I became favour – almost 30 – so I had a deep understanding of who I was.

“If you don’t and if it comes too young, it can define you. You have to really remember who you are.!

The brunette beauty and her castmates are planning a “special reunion” to mark 20 years of ‘Desperate Housewives’.

She said: “It doesn’t feel like 20 years.

“I learnt so much making that show and I still miss it.

“I miss everyone on Wisteria Lane and I miss playing Gaby.

“We’re going to do a special reunion to mark the 20 years, so that will be fun.”