Dick Van Dyke's workout routine is his "secret weapon".

The Hollywood legend does three gym sessions a week at the age of 98, and he believes that it's the key to his good health.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I recommend it to everybody. That's my secret weapon."

The award-winning star feels that actors are in a privileged position.

Dick admitted that he's had "such a good time" during his decades-long career in the movie business.

The 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' actor - who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2012 - shared: "It isn't work - it's play. Actors are so lucky. I've had such a good time."

Despite this, Dick suggested that he's the last of his kind in Hollywood.

The veteran star said: "I think I'm the last of my generation, really. I'm 98. I have almost all my marbles. I can't remember what I had for breakfast."

Despite his success, Dick actually battled an alcohol addiction for 25 years of his life.

The actor previously admitted that his addiction damaged his family life.

Dick - who was married to Margie Willett between 1948 and 1984 - told the Guardian newspaper: "I tried to be a good role model to my children, but I was an alcoholic for 25 years, which inevitably impacted on family life.

"When I went into therapy, I realised I was repeating my father’s mistakes. He often came home drunk after lengthy road trips and my mother threatened to walk out unless he quit – which he did.

"When I pledged to quit and entered a rehab clinic, Margie checked in as I checked out. I thought she’d come to pick me up, but it turned out she was hooked on antidepressants. I had no idea. What a pair."

