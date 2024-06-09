Megan Thee Stallion has hit out at her rap rivals.

The 29-year-old rap star has taken to social media to deliver a warning to her critics, accusing them of "going too far" with their recent antics.

The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker - who has recently clashed with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Eminem - said on X: "It’s really sick how yall go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning. Yall going too far, Fake a** s***. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it. (sic)"

Megan - who has more than eight million followers on X - didn't name anyone specifically in her post.

But the rapper recently revealed that she feels like a "new person" and Megan even likened her new music to a rebirth.

Megan - who is releasing an eponymous album later this month - told the May/June issue of Women's Health magazine: "I was inspired to create this album about rebirth because I feel I am becoming a new person, physically and mentally."

In 2020, Megan was shot by rapper Tory Lanez after they left a Hollywood Hills party together.

Lanez was handed a ten-year prison sentence in 2023, but Megan struggled to cope with the emotional turmoil of the legal case.

She shared: "A lot of people didn’t treat me like I was human for a long time.

"I feel like everybody was always used to me being the fun and happy party girl. I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me.

"As a black woman, as a darker black woman, I also feel like people expect me to take the punches, take the beating, take the lashings, and handle it with grace. But I’m human."