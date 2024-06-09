Henry Winkler was in "psychic pain" after 'Happy Days' ended.

The 78-year-old actor played Arthur 'Fonzie' Fonzarell on the iconic TV show between 1974 and 1984, and Harry has recalled feeling lost when he tried to move on with his career.

He told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I was in psychic pain. Terrified of making the wrong next choice. Terrified of not being asked to do much other than Fonzie. I’d literally never considered a plan B."

Henry now has a reputation for being one of the nicest men in Hollywood, and the actor has confessed to being grateful for all of his success.

He shared: "I have to tell you the truth. It’s not a matter of being nice. I am grateful. Grateful that I’m on this earth, that I get to sit out there and play with my dogs, that I get to see my family, that I get to do these amazing, wonderful things."

Asked what advice he would give to young actors, Henry replied: "Be honest about your talent. Train it. Work on yourself so that your courage is at a very high quotient. And when the time is right, pack clean underwear and walk out the door."

Henry previously admitted that he struggled with his mental health after leaving 'Happy Days'.

He told the 'Today' show: "There were eight or nine years at a time when I couldn't get hired because I was 'The Fonz' because I was typecast."

Despite this, Henry still loved his time on the hit TV show.

He shared: "I loved playing 'The Fonz'. I love those people. I loved learning how to play softball. I loved travelling all over the world together with the cast. I would not have traded it."