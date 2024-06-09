Katie Holmes shares a "bond" with her 'Dawson's Creek' co-stars.

The 45-year-old actress played Joey Potter on the hit drama series between 1998 and 2003, and Katie is still in contact with some of her co-stars - but she wasn't aware that they have a WhatsApp group.

The actress told The Sunday Times newspaper: "All of us text every now and then, but I wasn't aware of the WhatsApp.

"But you know what? I'm really bad at WhatsApp. I never check it because it's a little too much. I mean, every now and then. Everyone's grown up and is busy, but the bond will for ever be there."

Katie also revealed that she still has something from her character's wardrobe.

She said: "I kept the sneakers that she wore in the first episode of the first season. They were little black and white sneakers that I thought embodied the character."

Katie starred on the show alongside the likes of James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson.

The actress loved her time on the drama series, but she isn't keen on the idea of a reboot.

Speaking about the possibility of reviving the show, Katie told Variety: “There have been many discussions over the years. We all loved the experience.

"There’s a protection that comes along with the discussion. The show was a time capsule.

"To put it into today’s world might tarnish it a little bit. It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show.

"To put it into the setting of today’s world, I’m not sure."